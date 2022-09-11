Renaming of road illegal, says Ombudsman

The renaming of the Pattam-Chalakkuzhy-Medical College road in Thiruvananthapuram as Archbishop Mar Gregorious Road was cancelled by the Ombudsman for Local Bodies.

Acting on a complaint, Ombudsman P. S. Gopinathan ordered that the act of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation renaming the road owned by the Public Works Department was illegal and had to be corrected.

The decision to rename the road was taken by the Corporation council on July 30, 2019.

No local body can rename a road, which is not owned by it. Since the road was found owned by the department, neither the council nor the secretary had the powers to change its name. The secretary of the council should have informed the council that the thoroughfare was owned and maintained by the department. The secretary of the local body failed to discharge his duty in this regard, the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman also asked the official to take take down the name boards and file a compliance report.