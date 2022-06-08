Removal of slurry from Periyar begins

Work is expected to lessen impact of flooding in city

The carrying capacity of the Periyar river has been increased to 150 crore litres by removing equivalent quantities of slurry from its tributaries, according to Irrigation department.

The State government had earlier proposed the removal of slurry, which got deposited in the river and its tributaries during the two floods. The removal of slurry will increase the water carrying capacity of the river significantly. The river system will be able to hold significant quantities of water during the rainy season, thus lessening the impacts of flooding, said Baji Chandran, superintending engineer, Irrigation department.

The last two months saw workers engaged by the department cleaning almost all the tributaries of the river. As many as 68 excavators were used for the purpose. The excavated slurry was deposited in the nearby holdings. The Revenue department will later auction it off, he said.

Workers of the department on Wednesday began desilting the main course of the river. The work began in Chittoor river area. The removal of slurry from the region will leave an impact on the flood situation in Kochi city as the floodwaters from the city streets are drained to the river through the Thevara-Perandoor Canal. The removal of the slurry will increase the water holding capacity of the river and it will be able to hold the water brought in by the Perandoor arm of the canal, he explained.

A mini dredger was pressed into action in the area on Wednesday. Heavy dredgers will be used in the region as the operation using the mini machine was found ineffective, he said.

Meanwhile, the cleaning of canals in the Panampilly Nagar area of the city has begun using silt pusher, a machine which the department had hired from Cochin International Airport Limited. The machine will be used for silt removal operations in other parts of the city too. The refuse that is removed from the canals will be cleared by the Kochi Corporation, he said.