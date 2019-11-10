Removal of barricades beneath central span of flyover sought

Even as a section of bus operators have sought the removal of barricades beneath the central span of Vyttila flyover in order to avoid travelling four kilometres extra per trip and getting caught in traffic snarls at the junction, the PWD-NH wing has opposed it, citing non-completion of work on the span.

Bus operator associations have been on the warpath for the past few months, since buses from S.A. Road, eastern parts of the city, Alappuzha and Kottayam have to travel four kilometres extra per trip and take a U-turn at Chalikkavattom due to intense barricading around the flyover worksite.

“This works out to 24 km extra for a bus which operates six daily trips through Vyttila. Moreover, they then have to waste at least 30 minutes per trip after being caught in traffic snarls that often extends up to Chalikkavattom or beyond,” said an office-bearer of My Metro bus company.

“With local residents opposing the operation of buses through the narrow underpass of Vyttila bridge, the PWD must urgently take steps to take a turn beneath the flyover which is under construction. The flyover is already long-overdue, with the 18-month deadline to commission the project expiring in May,” he added.

Responding to this, official sources said that 17 more beams had to be launched to complete the 40-metre-long central span.

The work would get over only by January 2020. The span adjacent to it, which too had vertical clearance for buses to pass through, was not ready either on the Palarivattom side of the junction.

The delay occurred since the work was held up in order to complete the metro viaduct which passed above. Paucity of funds due to delay on the part of the State government in releasing them was another factor. Even now, the government owed ₹13 crore to the contracting firm. Ultimately, the traffic police watchtower would have to be relocated eastward towards S.A. Road to enable buses to take a turn beneath the flyover, they said. In the meantime, K.B. Suneer, district secretary of Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Association, said that buses having to travel up to Chalikkavattom were causing accidents at the U-turn there.

“We are pinning hopes on the Collector permitting buses to resume service through the underpass of Vyttila overbridge. He could fix a speed limit and post policemen to prevent rash driving by busmen.”