Remembering the forgotten king of Pulayanarkotta

A play on Kalipulayan wins praise at Sanskrit varsity theatre festival

A play on Kalipulayan, believed to be the last Pulaya king of Pulayanarkotta in Thiruvananthapuram, has earned praise on the third day of ‘Empty Space’, a theatre festival organised by the Department of Theatre of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.

Jenda, directed by Rajith V. Chanthu, a final year student of theatre, saw nearly 40 artistes coming on stage to portray the lives of the marginalised through the eyes of the forgotten king of Pulayanarkotta. According to fables and oral history, Kalipulayan had fought against the caste system in the 18th century.

“The actors comprised both students and alumni. It was part of the final year production under the postgraduate course in theatre,” said Rajith. The duration of the play was around two hours.

A scene from the play Jenda, staged at a theatre fest organised by the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The play was also an attempt to throw light on the life of the Pulaya community that had faced the wrath of the upper caste people. Kalipulayan is said to have spoken about his right as a king to enter the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. It is believed that he sacrificed his life by entering the temple, in an attempt to reassert his equal status with the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore.