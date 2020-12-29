Remembering the doyen of industrial Kerala

KOCHI

29 December 2020 01:18 IST

M. K. K. Nair nurtured FACT into the biggest PSU in State

The whole of Kerala holds him in great awe and reverence.

M. K. K. Nair, the visionary chairman of the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, has left a legacy of great vision and leadership that will continue to influence the future.

The community that is FACT today will celebrate his birth centenary on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinaravyi Vijayan will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of M. K. K. Nair, at the FACT Udyogamandal Club at 4 p.m. Hibi Eden, MP, is among those expected to attend the inauguration.

M. K. K. Nair was a 1947 batch IAS officer but remained a class apart. He was a confidant of the then Prime Minister and top leadership in New Delhi. He was chosen to take up many major projects and to shoulder immense responsibilities to help the rapid industrialisation of the country post-Independence.

While Kerala remembers his visionary leadership in leading FACT to its great destiny, he was responsible for commissioning the Bhilai Steel Plant before taking up the task in Kerala.

He remained at the head of FACT for a decade, during which period he made FACT the biggest public sector undertaking in Kerala with massive Central investments.

He also spearheaded the industrial revolution in Kerala by sowing the seeds of many public undertakings in the State and Central folds. He left Kerala in 1971 to take up another assignment with the Planning Commission.

M. K. K. Nair was more than a bureaucrat and an industrialist. He was also a lover and patron of the finer aspects of life and helped carry the fame of Kathakali, the traditional art of Kerala, across the world.

He protected and nurtured several artistes and associated himself with the initial days of setting up Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi, Kerala Kalamandalam, Kerala Management Association and the Centre for Management Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.