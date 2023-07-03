Remembering Dakshayani Velayudhan on her 111th birth anniversary

July 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A film festival marked the 111th birth anniversary of Dakshayani Velayudhan, the only Dalit woman in the Constituent Assembly, here on Monday.

Renowned filmmaker and chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation Shaji N. Karun inaugurated the one-day programme at Ernakulam Children’s Park theatre. He said cinema was an art form that mapped the various facets of human life, besides recreating the past.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said the life and contributions of Velayudhan assumed significance at a time when the Indian Constitution was facing challenges from various fronts. Cinema and media should strive to ensure the essence of the Constitution, he said. Theatre practitioner and writer Chandradasan said a visual idiom on Velayudhan should emerge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various programmes, including floral tributes, quiz on the Constitution, cultural meet and art events, will be held on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will attend the programme at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, where she studied. Raju Narayanaswamy, Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, will deliver the keynote address at the quiz programme to be held at Bolghatty Palace. Students of Class 10 and Plus Two in schools under Vypeen, Paravur and Ernakulam Assembly constituencies will participate.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the birth anniversary celebrations in the afternoon. K.K. Dineshan, former judge of the Kerala High Court, will deliver the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.