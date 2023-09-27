Remediation of contaminated Kuzhikandam creek in limbo

September 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The remediation of the heavily contaminated Kuzhikandam creek at Eloor is getting delayed.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), headed by its Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, had asked an expert committee in January 2019 to “prepare an action plan for the remediation and in the first phase use the available funds, in a time-bound manner.”

The creek was among the 12 toxic dumping sites in the country identified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for remediation under the National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) programme in 2011. A rejuvenation plan to the tune of around ₹26 crore was prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board. The State government had deposited its share of ₹11.2 crore in the bank. The Centre had asked the State to collect the remaining share from polluting companies based on the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

“But the board has not yet initiated any concrete steps to recover the amount from the companies. We have no other option left, but to approach the National Green Tribunal seeking its intervention to resolve the inordinate delay in the rejuvenation of the creek,” said Purushan Eloor, research co-ordinator, Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi.

The Eloor municipal authorities have sought the intervention of the government to resolve the deadlock. “Efforts by the civic body to clean up the creek as part of the flood mitigation programme had hit a roadblock as the Pollution Control Board is yet to speed up measures to clean up the canal,” said A.D. Sujil, chairman, Eloor municipality.

Environmentalists had stepped up protest against what they termed an unscientific attempt by the Minor Irrigation department in June 2023 to excavate mud and silt along the creek. They had suspended the clean-up process after workers engaged by the department deposited the contaminated mud along the roadside and into a nearby land.

Though the State Pollution Control Board had issued notices seeking an explanation from the Minor Irrigation department for carrying out the removal of mud and silt without its nod, it has not issued any notice stating that environment compensation will be imposed for the activity.

But senior officials of the department wondered why there should be such a multi-crore plan for removing mud and silt from the creek. “We are awaiting the approval for a project proposal to the tune of around ₹72 lakh for the safe transport and disposal of the contaminated silt by involving a competent private agency. Once the project gets official nod, we are planning to go ahead with the desilting work,” they said.

