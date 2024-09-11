GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remarks in Walayar girls’ death case: proceedings against former probe officer quashed

Court directs High Court Registry to forward a copy of order to the Director General of Police for considering investigation against reporter and others of the channel as per law, if found necessary

Updated - September 11, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the Palakkad special court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against M.J. Sojan, former Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, who investigated the death of two minor girls in Walayar.

The cases pertained to an alleged derogatory and false comments he made about the girls during a conversation with a reporter of a news channel.

Justice A. Badhurudeen, while allowing the petition filed by the former SP, however, made specifically clear that disposal of the petition would not stand in the way of the complainant moving against Shanoob Meerasahib, reporter, and others of the channel in accordance with the law.

The court also directed the High Court Registry to forward a copy of the order to the Director General of Police for considering investigation against the reporter and others of the channel as per law, if found necessary.

The court observed that the prosecution materials did not support that the petitioner divulged anything knowing that the same was intended to be published or telecast through media so as to attract offence under Section 23(1) of the POCSO Act.

The court added that the offence under Section 23(1) may attract against the reporter and other officials responsible for telecasting the same on the channel. But the complainant did not list them as accused in her complaint and it was aimed at selective prosecution.

The former investigation officer was charged with offences under 3(1) of the POCSO Act as well as Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The criminal proceedings were initiated on a complaint of the mother of the girls. She alleged in the complaint that the investigation officer in a conversation with the reporter of the 24 News Channel had given false information against the children and victimised the children.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:42 pm IST

