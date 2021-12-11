Remark on ‘extremist links’ in remand report of arrested Congress leaders kicks up row

Police stated probe had to be held to ascertain whether accused had such connections

The Ernakulam Rural police have stirred up a hornets’ nest after a remark on “extremist links” in the remand report filed in a magistrate court in Aluva, in connection with the arrest of three local Congress leaders, was taken up by the party in a big way.

The Aluva East police had arrested Ameen Ashraf, Kerala Students’ Union Aluva Assembly constituency president, and Congress leaders Nejeeb and Anas in connection with protests held in Aluva town demanding the suspension of inspector C.L. Sudheer, who was named in the alleged suicide note of law student Mofiya Parveen. She was found dead at her house at Edayapuram last month.

Among the reasons cited for their custody in the remand report, the police said a probe had to be held to ascertain whether the accused had any extremist connections. This did not go down well with the Congress leadership as they held a slew of press conferences to register their strong protest.

Anwar Sadat, Aluva MLA, who wrote to the Chief Minister, said no person who participated in the ethical protest held by the Congress demanding justice had any links with extremist elements. “The arrested youth have acceptance in society for their responsible and decent public lives. They were arrested like they were absconding by surrounding their houses in the middle of the night. To accuse Congress workers of extremist links in the court is serious and unacceptable. It is not befitting the Kerala Police and is a blot on their image. I strongly register my protest against this serious lapse on part of the police,” he said.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick said the Aluva DySP had been asked to look into the matter and submit a report.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 143, 144, 145, and 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 and 148 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant in duty), and 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury in any public way or line of navigation), and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act.