Remand prisoner dies in hospital

A person who was arrested by the Udayamperoor police and remanded on Monday died at the Kottayam Medical College on Wednesday after he was rushed there the previous day allegedly after he had a fall following a seizure.
The deceased was identified as Shefeek, 35, of Kanjirapally in Kottayam. After he was arrested and remanded, he was taken to a First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) at Thrikkakara. Those remanded are initially brought to the FLTC and shifted to the prison only on testing negative for SARS-COV-2.
The man was initially rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital and then to Kottayam Medical College. He was arrested on cheating charges.
According to the police, he was arrested on the charge of duping an elderly woman. He allegedly tricked the woman into believing that she was granted a pension of ₹1.40 lakh and demanded ₹7,000 as processing fee from her. Later, the woman allegedly gave him ₹3,000 and her earring, the police said. The man was a history-sheeter and was booked for similar offences in the past. The Infopark police have registered a case in connection with the death.
It is suspected that the man may also have sustained an injury in the fall. A probe is under way into the incident, including allegations of custodial torture raised by the relatives who turned up at the Kottayam Medical College to receive the body.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath