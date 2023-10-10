HamberMenu
Remand of Karuvannur accused extended till October 12

October 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

P. R. Aravindakshan and C. K. Jilse, the two accused arrested in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, didn’t disclose the full facts about the layering of proceeds of the crime, according to the Directorate of Enforcement.

The agency sought the judicial custody of the duo till the completion of the investigation after producing them before the Special Court at Kochi for trying the offences booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Tuesday evening.

The ED informed the court that Mr. Aravindakshan was confronted with the ‘incriminating call conversations’ between him and P. Satheeshkumar, the first accused. Though Mr. Aravindakshan admitted that his voice was heard in the conversations, he did not disclose the surrounding circumstances of the conversations, the agency informed the court.

Even though Mr. Jilse was confronted with the materials collected during the investigation, he didn’t cooperate with the investigation and refused to disclose the identity of some borrowers for whom he had pledged his property, the ED informed the court.

The ED apprehended that there existed the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence if their judicial custody was not extended. It also wanted them to be remanded to judicial custody in any jail other than District Jail, Kakkanad, where Mr. Satheeshkumar was remanded, to avoid the accused contacting each other. The court remanded the duo to judicial custody for two weeks.

The bail application of the accused will be considered on October 12.

