Relook at sex education in schools, Kerala HC tells State

Nod granted to minor to terminate 30-week pregnancy

Worried about the increasing cases of child pregnancies, some involving close relatives, the Kerala High Court suggested that the State authorities take a re-look at sex education being imparted in schools.

It was while granting permission for terminating the 30-week-old pregnancy of a minor girl that Justice V.G. Arun raised the concern over the increasing number of child pregnancies.

The court felt that easy availability of pornography on the Internet could mislead the juvenile minds of youngsters and give them wrong ideas. Educating the children about the safe use of the Internet and social media was essential, the court felt.

A perusal of available records, according to the court, revealed that the young girl was not even aware of her pregnancy. A physical examination, followed by a laboratory test, revealed that the girl was pregnant, according to the order.

While permitting the termination of pregnancy, the court suggested that the infant, if born alive, shall not be abandoned at birth. If born alive, the hospital, where the termination of pregnancy would be carried out, shall ensure that the baby was offered the best medical treatment available, so that it developed into a healthy child.

If the young girl was not willing to assume the responsibility of her baby, the State and its agencies shall assume full responsibility and offer reasonably feasible medical support and facilities keeping in mind the best interests of the child and the statutory provisions in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the court said.