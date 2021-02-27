Relocate posts, walls at Elamkulam, says traders

KOCHI

27 February 2021 02:07 IST

‘They hamper view of motorists, causing accidents’

The Elamkulam unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has said in a press release that electricity posts and the compound walls of three high-rise buildings located on the northern side of metro pillars 820 to 829 at Elamkulam on SA Road are hampering the view of motorists driving from Kadavanthra towards Vyttila. This causes accidents at the curve near the metro station (where nine youths died in accidents during the past six months).

These establishments must rebuild their compound walls, while the posts must be relocated. This will considerably increase the view of the curved road that lies ahe. It is shocking that accidents are occurring even after reflectors and sign boards were erected at the curve to forewarn motorists, the traders’ body has said and warned of an agitation if preventive measures are not taken.

