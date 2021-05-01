Religious institutions cope with pandemic-induced changes

Kochi

01 May 2021 01:22 IST

Faithful instructed to comply with health guidelines and protocols

The spiralling number of COVID patients in the district has forced religious institutions to modify their practices and adapt to changes induced by the pandemic.

Those heading such institutions said they have instructed the faithful to comply with health guidelines and protocols prescribed by the State government from time to time.

Most of the churches in the State have shifted to online Holy Mass and television channels run by churches are airing the masses at different times to suit the faithful, said Fr. Mathew Kilukkan, Public Relations Officer of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The faithful have also adapted to the online Holy Mass as they cannot physically attend the church during the period. During the morning hours, the Holy Mass would be held from 6 a.m. to 7 30 a.m.

Believers, says Salahudheen Madani, the chief Imam of the Salafi Masjid, Pullepady, were urged to follow the protocol during the ‘Khutba’ (speech) that was given out before the Friday prayers.

Wearing of face mask has been made compulsory in the mosque. The Imam wears a double mask during prayers at the mosque.

For Ifthar, the breaking of the fast, water and dry fruits are provided in disposable cups and plates. The number of persons who turn up at mosques has dropped significantly as they have been advised not to form crowds at mosques, he said.

At Siva Temple, Ernakulam, devotees have been denied access to Nalambalam, to the inner precincts of the temple till May 3. The restrictions were imposed after a few Devaswom officials and others associated with the temple tested positive, said P. Rajendraprasad, president of the temple advisory committee.

Devotees will be allowed entry after completing the sanitisation of the Nalambalam area.