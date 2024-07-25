Religion on school certificate can be changed, says HC

The Kerala High Court has ruled that if a person embraces another religion by exercising the freedom to practice and profess any religion of one’s choice under Article 25(1) of the Constitution, necessary corrections will have to be made in school certificates even when there is no provision for changing religion in the certificates.

Justice V.G. Arun made the observation while recently allowing a petition filed by two persons from Kochi seeking a directive to the Controller of Examinations to change their religion entered in the SSLC certificate. According to them they had embraced Christianity. They got a notification issued in the government gazette for changing their name and religion. When they approached the Controller, their request for name-change was allowed. However, their plea for a change of religion was rejected on the premise that there is no provision for carrying out such change in the school certificates.

‘Rigid approach’

The court said that even if it is to be accepted that there is no provision enabling change of religion entered in school certificates, that is no reason to tie down a person to one religion, merely by reason of his birth. The refusal to carry out the correction will have an adverse impact on the future of the applicants. Moreover, such rigid approach militates against the Constitutional guarantee.