Relief kit distribution for January to end

Supplyco has informed that the distribution of the “COVID relief kit” to ration card holders for January will end on February 27. The government began the distribution of food kits to 87 lakh families in the State in the wake of the lockdown last April. The kit worth ₹1,000 each contains essential commodities required for a family.

