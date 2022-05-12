Relief for students at FACT Township High School

Company management permits Employees Educational Service Society to run the institution

Students at FACT Township High School will continue to pursue their studies on the campus after the FACT management decided to permit FACT Employees Educational Service Society to continue to administer the institution.

The fate of over 200 students and 25 teaching and non-teaching staff was hanging fire after the company issued a notice in March asking the society to vacate the premises for failure to remit the licence fee and security deposit since 2016. Students and parents had launched a concerted fight against the eviction move. Students had also written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister requesting their intervention to resolve the deadlock.

Representatives of the society said they had remitted ₹5 lakh as initial payment towards clearing of arrears. The remaining dues will be cleared in instalments of ₹5 lakh each before December 31, 2023. The company authorities removed all boards on the campus asking society representatives to vacate the premises following the truce. The authorities will provide free drinking water to the school.

The school building along with five acres was considered for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) allotted by the Centre to Ernakulam. A project to set up a skill development centre of the State government also came up for discussion. However, the proposals failed to take off, as the KV authorities required time to commence classes even on temporary basis. A few infrastructural issues also came in the way of the project.

Representatives of Parent-Teacher Association said the admission process for the new academic year had started along with classes for students of Standard 10.