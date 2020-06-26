Relief for police as arrested person tests negative

There was slight relief for police personnel at the Perumbavoor station after swab samples of one of the two arrested persons returned negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.
But the air of anxiety is yet to be completely blown over, as the test results of the other arrested, who is suspected to have come into contact with an infected person, is still awaited. His samples, which were collected on Thursday, were rejected following which fresh samples were sent, and the results are expected by Saturday.
The person who was tested negative had been with him for some time and were arrested together from a lodge on Wednesday evening. “The public has been allowed restricted access to the station, and five personnel who were present at the time of the arrest have been sent into quarantine at a paid facility,” said an officer attached to the Perumbavoor station
The duo with criminal antecedents were arrested on preventive grounds following which they were made to undergo the mandatory medical examination.
“One of them told the doctor that he had come into contact with a lorry driver who had tested positive at Mananthavady in Wayanad around 45 days ago. Subsequently, the doctor advised quarantine for them,” said the officer. They were shifted to the lodge from where they were arrested, and they remain quarantined there under police security since Wednesday evening.
The police station and the jeep in which they were taken for medical examination too were disinfected.
