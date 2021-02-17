Relief for farmer in ‘Santhwana Sparsam’

Santhwana Sparsham adalat organised for the people of Aluva taluk, at UC College, Aluva, on Tuesday.

Kochi

17 February 2021 00:39 IST

The plea by Joy Thekkan of Kunnukara panchayat to resolve technical difficulties so that he could get the support price for bananas he has been selling at the VFPCK market at Chalakka was addressed by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday at the Santhwana Sparsam adalat. The event was organised for Aluva taluk at the Aluva UC College on Tuesday.

The farmer told the Minister that he had been engaged in farming for long years but that the price of produce had often been not remunerative. Though he had registered for receiving the support price under a new scheme announced by the government, technical problems had held up the payment. The Minister directed a senior official of the department to look into the matter and to come to the aid of the farmer, said a communication here.

The Minister has also ordered an inquiry into allegations that a group of people was converting agricultural land in the Nedumbassery village and that farming activities were being disrupted in the area.

An probe was ordered into complaints that farmland was being converted in the Thuravoor panchyat. The Minister has asked the RDO to visit the site and file a report. He also directed police officials to act on the complaint filed by the people in the locality.

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan issued instructions to officials in the department to provide employment to differently abled Muneeba from Aluva, who filed a petition at the adalat.