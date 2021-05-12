Relief camps to be opened in Ernakulam

In view of chances of strong winds and heavy rain

The district administration has initiated steps to set up relief camps at the village level in view of the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday.

District Collector S. Suhas asked Revenue officials to locate space for setting up the camps. The camps will be arranged in various sections to accommodate senior citizens, those with pandemic symptoms, and persons in quarantine. An official release said that Orange alert had been declared in the district for May 14 and 15.

The Collector also ordered steps to mitigate the impact of sea erosion in Chellanam and other coastal areas. The Department of Fire and Rescue Services has been told to carry out a fire audit in all hospitals considering the possibility of fire owing to heavy winds.