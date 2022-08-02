Relief camps opened as water levels rise in Periyar, Muvattupuzha Rivers

Aluva Siva Temple on the banks of the Periyar is fully under water, a day after Ernakulam district witnessed heavy rains | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

August 02, 2022 12:23 IST

Rivers and reservoirs in Ernakulam district at saw a dangerous surge in water levels as heavy rains lash Kerala

The water levels in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers have gone up on Tuesday morning following heavy rain that lashed the Ernakulam district on Monday night.

Resorvoirs filling up

The authorities decided to open all the 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage as the water level reached 29 m against the full reservoir level of 34.95 m. Bhoothathankettu along the Periyar River basin received a rainfall of 211.6 mm while Keeramapara received 198.4 mm of rainfall. The corresponding figures were 181 mm for Neriamangalam (181 mm); 178.8 mm for Aluva. In the Muvattupuzha River basin, Piravom received 146.4 mm rainfall and Vannappuram received 124.4 mm, according to official estimates.

The water levels at the bridges in Marthandavarma, Mangalapuzha, Kalady along the Periyar River basin were above the flood warning levels at 9 a.m. The situation was similar in Muvattupuzha River as the present water levels remained above the flood warning levels.

Under water

The Siva temple at the Aluva manappuram was submerged on Tuesday morning following the rise in water levels. The district administration said that all arrangements have been ensured to shift people along the low lying areas close to Periyar River to safer locations, if required. Seventeen families in Kothamangalam village limit have been shifted to relief camps after their homes were inundated. Two camps were opened at Muvattupuzha taluk.

The District Disaster Management Authority has stepped up coordination among various revenue officials to provide timely information on the water levels in the rivers and to help those in distress. A 25-member team from National Disaster Response Force will be deployed to meet any emergency situation.

A meeting convened by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, on Tuesday morning observed that the flood situation in the district was under control. District Collector Renu Raj will visit flood-affected areas under Kochi Corporation to carry out remedial measures. The Irrigation department has been told to keep all shutters of Pathalam, Purappallikavu and Kanakkankadavu bunds open.