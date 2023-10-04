ADVERTISEMENT

Release ₹55.16 crore for noon meal scheme, orders HC

October 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to release ₹55.16 crore for clearing the pending bills of the noon-meal scheme before Thursday. It was on a petition filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and a few others that the court issued the order.

The government informed the court that it had released ₹100.02 crore on September 19. Later, another order was issued on September 30 for the release of another ₹55.16 crore in the name of the Director of General Education, the State submitted.

The court asked the State government to inform the court on how it will manage to mobilise funds for the noon-meal scheme for the remaining months of the academic year. The court will consider the question whether the petitioners should be burdened with making payments for the scheme, which was not their liability, later.

