HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release ₹55.16 crore for noon meal scheme, orders HC

October 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to release ₹55.16 crore for clearing the pending bills of the noon-meal scheme before Thursday. It was on a petition filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and a few others that the court issued the order.

The government informed the court that it had released ₹100.02 crore on September 19. Later, another order was issued on September 30 for the release of another ₹55.16 crore in the name of the Director of General Education, the State submitted.

The court asked the State government to inform the court on how it will manage to mobilise funds for the noon-meal scheme for the remaining months of the academic year. The court will consider the question whether the petitioners should be burdened with making payments for the scheme, which was not their liability, later.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.