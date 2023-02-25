ADVERTISEMENT

Relax minimum age of 6 years norm for Class 1 admission for one more academic year: CBSE schools

February 25, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to implement the directive by the Education Ministry to the States and Union Territories that students can be admitted to Class 1 only at the age of “6+” years instead of the earlier practice of “5+” years.

In a letter sent to CBSE chairperson Nidhi Chhibber, the association representatives sought permission to admit children who have completed 5 years in to Class 1 for at least one more academic year (2023-24) on par with the rule followed in schools affiliated to the Education department in Kerala.

The Centre’s recent directive was in line with the latest National Education Policy’s (NEP) emphasis on improving foundational learning by bringing early childhood care and education under the formal schooling system and moving it from the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to the Education Ministry.

CBSE-affiliated schools in the State are following the patterns of 5 years for admission to Class 1. As per the orders issued by the State government, the implementation of the NEP and related matters is only with effect from 2024. The CBSE schools have started admitting children who have completed five years into Class 1. Many students will lose one year for no fault of them, if they are denied admission for not completing six years, said T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association.

