Reject Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of COP27: Plachimada committee requests UN

Coca-Cola company is the official sponsor of COP27

The Hindu Bureau Kochi
November 06, 2022 03:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plachimada Anti-Coca-Cola Struggle Committee has written to the Secretary General of the United Nations requesting removal of Coca-Cola company from sponsorship of the U.N. Climate Conference (COP27).

Despite the big role played by the U.N. in addressing this biggest existential crisis for humanity, we are very sad to note that intervention by international corporate bodies at the annual Conference of Parties is jeopardizing the success of the event. Being the victims of a plant Coca-Cola in a remote village of Kerala in India, we are particularly disturbed and agitated to learn that Coca-Cola is the official sponsor of COP27. We request you to remove the company from the sponsorship of the critical COP27, said Vilayodi Venugopal, and K. Sakthivel, chairperson and general convener respectively of the committee in their letter sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app