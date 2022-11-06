Reject Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of COP27: Plachimada committee requests UN

Coca-Cola company is the official sponsor of COP27

The Plachimada Anti-Coca-Cola Struggle Committee has written to the Secretary General of the United Nations requesting removal of Coca-Cola company from sponsorship of the U.N. Climate Conference (COP27).

Despite the big role played by the U.N. in addressing this biggest existential crisis for humanity, we are very sad to note that intervention by international corporate bodies at the annual Conference of Parties is jeopardizing the success of the event. Being the victims of a plant Coca-Cola in a remote village of Kerala in India, we are particularly disturbed and agitated to learn that Coca-Cola is the official sponsor of COP27. We request you to remove the company from the sponsorship of the critical COP27, said Vilayodi Venugopal, and K. Sakthivel, chairperson and general convener respectively of the committee in their letter sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations.