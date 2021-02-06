Rehabilitation plots on reclaimed land lack basic infrastructure

Kochi

06 February 2021 01:23 IST

Houses built by a few Moolampilly evictees develop cracks

The reclaimed nature of land, faulty land filling, and lack of basic infrastructure continue to plague the majority of the plots identified for the rehabilitation of families evicted for rail-road connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal.

In a preliminary report following an inspection of four out of the seven rehabilitation sites in 2017, an assistant executive engineer of PWD Building Sub Division had admitted to it. Things, alleges Moolampilly Coordination Committee that has been anchoring the cause of evictees, remain more or less same almost four years later.

The report found the plots at Moolampilly were devoid of basic infrastructure like a proper connecting road and that the existing road was too steep for vehicle movement. It also called for strong foundation for any construction on the plots.

The finding was almost similar for the plots at Mulavukad too. Basic infrastructure like road, water, power, and drains were found missing with strong foundation recommended for constructions owing to the reclaimed nature of land. Lack of basic infrastructure ailed the plots at Kothad as well.

The officer also recommended coconut wood piling and granite reinforcement considering the loose nature of land for the construction of a retaining wall for a plot of one of the evictees in Vaduthala.

In Mulavukad, none of the allotted 13 families have so far constructed house for fear of making investments in a lost cause, said Francis Kalathungal, general convener of Moolampilly Coordination Committee. While six out of the 13 families have constructed houses on the plots at Moolampilly, two houses have developed cracks.

Two out of 106 families alone have constructed houses on one of the rehabilitation plots at Thuthiyoor. One of the two houses constructed at another site at Thuthiyoor has developed a crack while the other has tilted discouraging the other 52 families there to undertake construction.

The rehabilitation site at Vaduthala was by far the best among the plots where 42 of the 98 families have constructed houses. In Cheranalloor, three out of the six families and in Kothad, four out of the 15 families have built houses.