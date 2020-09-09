Rehabilitation of Ernakulam market stall owners begins

KOCHI

09 September 2020 23:45 IST

Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) renovation of the Ernakulam market is inching forward with the temporary rehabilitation of stall owners being kickstarted after work on building the rehabilitation facility was awarded to a contractor.

The rehabilitation is a prerequisite for the renovation of the market, a project worth ₹100 crore being implemented by the CSML.

The rehabilitation, at a site near the market itself, is set to be completed within 75 days, and would cost ₹4.98 crore. The High Court had recently decided to hand the disputed property chosen for rehabilitation over to the CSML for two years.

Advertising

Advertising

Temporary steel structures that will accommodate 225 stalls will be built on the allocated land, besides arrangements for loading and unloading of supplies. Work on renovating the market itself is still going through the tendering process.