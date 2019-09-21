‘Rehabilitation of 1,798 families completed, says Minister

The rehabilitation of 1,798 families living along the coastline in the State has already been completed as per the government’s decision to relocate all families living within 50 m of the coastline, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said here on Friday.

A total of ₹1,398 crore has been provided from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the first phase of rehabilitation. While 192 houses have already been constructed, flats for 772 families are under construction, she said. She was speaking at a workshop on prevention of and solutions to coastal erosion.

Since the density of the coastal population has increased, around 24,450 families living along the coastline in the State will be affected by coastal erosion. Of these, 18,685 are fishing families.

In the first phase of rehabilitation, the government is relocating only those who are willing and 8,467 families had communicated to them in a survey that they were willing to move.

A sum of ₹10 lakh will be provided to families willing to purchase a site and undertake construction. “In around eight to ten years, we should be able to rehabilitate the population from the coastline,” she said.

“Rehabilitation is not possible without the confidence of the people. Instances like the one at Moolampilly have not been a success,” Hibi Eden, MP, said. Agencies and institutes for research have not been used to their full potential to develop sustainable solutions to the problems of fisherfolk, he added.