Registration open for Young World Quiz

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Town Hall on February 10.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. Students from Classes 4 to 6 may take part in the junior category and those from Classes 7 to 9 in the senior category.

Schools can field any number of teams comprising two members for the preliminary round.

In the final round of six teams, a maximum of two teams from the same branch of a school can participate.

The registration time for junior category is 9 a.m. and the preliminary round will start at 10 a.m. For senior category students, the registration time is 1 p.m. and the preliminary round will get under way at 2 p.m.

The registration, which entails a fee of ₹200, can also be done through the portal http://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz. Spot registration facility is available. Students are requested to carry their school identity cards.

The quiz is being presented by LIC. Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam, is the education partner. Cochin Shipyard Limited, State Bank of India, and Indian Oil Corporation are the regional sponsors. Eveready is the gift sponsor, Soulfull is the nutrition partner and Kochu TV is the channel partner.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 p.m. Winners will walk away with exciting prizes while audience will also be rewarded with prizes for instant answers. All participants will receive participation certificates. For details, contact 9847042608/ 9037099197.