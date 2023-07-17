Registration of street vendors, bunk shops under FSA to be made mandatory

July 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The registration under the Food Safety Act (FSA) for street vendors and bunk shop operators who prepare and sell food articles will be made mandatory in the city, with the High Court directing compliance with the requirements under the Act.

The High Court while hearing the cases of street vendors had recently directed the Enforcement Squad to test compliance with the requirements under the FSA with the aid of a mobile testing laboratory. The court issued the directive when a report filed by K.P. Pradeep, amicus curiae in the case, came up before it.

The squad had found that many of the vendors selling food articles, including beverages and fruits, have not had registrations as per the Act. There are 131 fish sellers, 620 sellers of food and beverages, and 454 fruits and vegetable vendors. It had been decided to ask these vendors to furnish details such as street vending certificates and bunk licenses to the Food Safety department to enforce the registration, the report said.

The Enforcement Squad has been constituted by the Monitoring Committee, which was formed by the High Court to prevent illegal street vending. It consisted of the District Collector, the amicus curiae, Mayor, and CEO, Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

The report also pointed out that the Town Vending Committee has identified 107 vendors for rehabilitation from the streets and roadside between Ernakulam Siva Temple and Goshree Bridge. Since the Town Vending Plan has not been notified, the rehabilitation cannot be enforced now. However, the Corporation Secretary told in a meeting of the committee that 144 vending slots are available in the area and it will be marked in these vending zones within two weeks as preparatory work to start the rehabilitation.

The Monitoring Committee has suggested framing a project for providing financial support for supplying unique vending carts with 50% beneficiary share. The insufficiency of vending slots can be resolved if suitable vending carts are supplied to street vendors. There are 2,350 vendors having street vending certificates, but only 1,339 vending slots are available for accommodating them. The Enforcement Squad has also found some unlicensed bunk shops with permanent structures and also fitted with electricity/water connections, those bunks have been closed down. They have not been instantly removed from footpaths as it can be done with the aid of machines and requires more manpower, the report added.

