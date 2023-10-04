ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for renal transplant begins at Ernakulam General Hospital

October 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The registration for renal transplant has started at the General Hospital, Ernakulam.

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation had given registration and certification to the hospital to carry out renal transplant. It was for the first time that a district-level government hospital had received nod for organ transplant.

The outpatient wing for transplantation will work on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to an official communication. For details about registration, contact 8891924136.

