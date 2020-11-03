Registration fee shocker: MGU cancels notification

Kochi

03 November 2020

Candidates applying for Assistant Professor post have to pay ₹2,000 now

Mahatma Gandhi University has withdrawn a notification demanding a whopping ₹5,000 as registration fee for recruitment of Assistant Professors.

A new notification reducing the registration fee to ₹2,000 was approved on Tuesday. The varsity had received brickbats after many aspirants complained about the huge amount. The notification, which was issued on October 30, had stated that candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professors had to pay ₹5,000 as registration fee. For SC/ST candidates, the fee was ₹2,500. The revised fee for SC/ST candidates is ₹1,000.

Applicants pointed out that the fee structure was huge and unheard of in recent times. “Usually, the average registration fee for such recruitments was in the range of ₹500 to ₹1,000. The university should have realised that many applicants could be jobless and would find it difficult to pay such a high fee. Even the revised fee of ₹2,000 is on a higher scale,” they said.

An aspirant said that the varsity coffers would have received an impressive ₹1crore, if 2,000 candidates had applied for the post of Assistant Professors under various schools of the university. “They were trying to take advantage of the fact that the applicants would pay up as they were desperate for a job. The high fee was fixed at a time when many continued to reel under the financial crisis induced by the pandemic,” he said.

No change

The varsity authorities said that the revised notification would be published on Wednesday. There would be no change in the registration fee for candidates applying for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor. It would be ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively, they said.

Applications were invited for recruitment of Assistant Professors in 10 schools under the varsity including School of Indian Legal Thought: School of Pure and Applied Physics; School of Pedagogical Sciences; School of Chemical Sciences; School of Management & Business Studies; School of International Relations and Politics; School of Behavioural Sciences; School of Computer Sciences; and School of Social Sciences. The notification was issued for filling up 12 posts based on a decision taken at the Syndicate meet held on May 26 this year.