Regional vaccine store to centralise distribution to 5 districts

The regional vaccine store inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday will be the central point for distribution of vaccines to the five districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The centre, spread across 5,500 sq.ft., was set up at a cost of ₹3.6 crore. It is located close to the primary health centre in Edappally. “The regional vaccine store has adequate capacity to store vaccines for the five districts. The facilities include two walk-in coolers and a workshop for maintenance of deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators,” said Dr. Mathew Numpeli, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.

The district vaccine store has been functioning at the Government General Hospital. It will be handed back to the hospital once the new regional store turns fully functional. The installation of the walk-in coolers at the regional store will be done by a central team from Hyderabad soon.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said that the Aardram Mission of the Health department was instrumental in initiating various development works in the sector. The elevation of various primary health centres in the State was also made possible through the mission projects, he said.

Besides the regional vaccine store, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the upgradation of six primary health centres in the district to family health centres and care-wellness centres on the occasion. The family welfare sub-centres in Thaikkavu, Pinarmunda, and Uliyannoor have been converted as wellness and care centres. The health centres at Kadavanthra and Mangattumukku have been elevated as family health centres.