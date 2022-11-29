Regional milk union to help farmers who lose milch animals

November 29, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will come to the aid of dairy farmers who lose milch animals or heifers but have no insurance cover for the animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said on Tuesday that financial support for dairy farmers, which would work like an insurance cover for those losing animals, was among the several new measures being introduced by the cooperative to support the sector in the region.

ERCMPU comprises dairy farmers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki and Kottayam districts. Those losing milch animals will be paid ₹15,000, while those who lose heifers will get ₹10,000. The scheme will benefit dairy farmers under nearly 1,000 primary milk cooperatives in the region.

The regional cooperative will also distribute hay at subsidised rate, and distribution of subsidised silage will go on till December, Mr. Jayan said.

ERCMPU will also provide subsidy on interest to farmers who avail bank loans to purchase animals. Anand-model cooperatives will also get financial support to construct permanent buildings. They will also get support for purchase of milk cans and electrical centrifuge, milking machines as well as chaff cutters.

Under other schemes, dairy farmers who have purchased cow lifts will get financial support. There will also be support for can conveyors for bulk milk coolers and for buying and repairing weighing balances.

ADVERTISEMENT