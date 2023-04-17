Regional meetings to strengthen waste management from Monday

April 17, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - KOCHI

A project for involving all households and institutions of Kochi in the decentralised waste management and processing of waste at source is being contemplated in the city.

A high-level meeting led by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh discussed the modalities for source processing of waste on Sunday.

The initiative comes in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire and the waste management system that went off the rails. The collection and transportation of waste from city streets have been disrupted following the fire accident. Despite the intervention of the State government, the waste management measures are yet to get back on track in the city.

The meeting decided to set up facilities for decentralised collection and segregation of waste in various regions in the city. The system would have to be run till the proposed centralised windrow compost unit at Brahmapuram turned a reality, said the meeting.

The meeting also decided to ensure the participation of all political parties and people’s representatives in the campaign. Mayor M. Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, and MLAs K.J. Maxi, T.J. Vinod, K. Babu and Uma Thomas attended the meeting.

Mr. Rajesh will camp in Kochi till Tuesday and attend the six regional meetings to be held in central city areas and other parts to coordinate the waste management programmes from Monday. Civic representatives and representatives of various organisations will attend the meeting.

On Monday, a regional-level meeting will be held at Edappally Changampuzha Library Hall at 10 a.m. The venues and timing of the other meetings are - Ponnurunni SP Yogam Centenary Hall at 11.30 p.m.; EMS Town Hall at 3 p.m.; and Palluruthy Rose Garden Hall at 6.45 p.m. On April 18, a meeting will be held at Shadi Mahal, Mattancherry at 11.30 p.m., followed by another meeting at CC Hall, Fort Kochi, at 11.30 p.m.