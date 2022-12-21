Regional committees to act against illegal hoardings

December 21, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Action to be taken against presidents of local bodies and secretaries concerned if they fail to take necessary steps

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level monitoring committee will constitute regional monitoring committees to remove illegal boards and hoardings along pathways and public places.

A meeting of the district-level monitoring committee convened by Ullas Thomas, president of the Ernakulam district panchayat, here on Wednesday decided to form regional committees based on the stringent directive from the Kerala High Court to remove illegally displayed board banners and festoons, besides initiating action against those responsible for them.

The regional committees will meet in two weeks to review the action taken as part of the drive. Secretaries of local bodies will be in charge of the regional committees.

Action will be taken against presidents of local bodies and the secretaries concerned if they fail to take necessary steps, according to an official release issued here. The licences of advertising agencies found violating norms will be cancelled, it said.

