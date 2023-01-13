Refuse derived fuel issue ignites heated debate in Kochi Corporation Council

January 13, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Refuse derived fuel (RDF) piled up on the Brahmapuram campus after bio-mining of legacy waste at the site will be removed before June 30, Mayor M. Anilkumar told the Kochi Corporation Council meeting.

He directed the Corporation Secretary to obtain a written undertaking from the firm that had won the bid for bio-mining to remove RDF from the campus before the expiry of the contract with the civic body.

The Opposition UDF councillors protested against the decision to store RDF at the site earmarked for the waste-to-energy plant. They also protested against the decision to release ₹4 crore to the firm before removing RDF from the site. The councillors resorted to sloganeering and demanded the resignation of the Mayor, alleging that he had deceived the council on the issue. The Mayor had earlier informed the council that funds would not be released to the firm without removing RDF, they said.

The civic body, alleged UDF councillors, had released funds to the firm overlooking the reports of the environmental engineer, officials of the Kochi Corporation, and the monitoring committee of the civic body. The reports had expressed dissatisfaction over the bio-mining work, said Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council.

Congress leader M.G. Aristotle alleged that the Corporation had sided with the firm and compromised the interests of the civic body. The Mayor misled the council on the removal of RDF, he alleged.

Defending the decision, the Mayor told the council that funds were released on the basis of the government’s decision. The Corporation had not cleared the ₹8-crore bill submitted by the firm as it had not removed RDF. The government convened a meeting after the firm took up the issue with the Chief Secretary. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation permitted the firm to stock RDF at the site identified for the waste-to-energy plant, he said.

The Mayor said the Chief Secretary and the Corporation would have to face the wrath of the National Green Tribunal if the civic body failed in completing bio-mining work before May.