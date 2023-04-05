Refurbished OP pharmacy opened at Ernakulam General Hospital

April 05, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the refurbished OP pharmacy at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were present, said a communication here. Lava Krishnan, representative of SFS Homes, which provided funds for the renovation of the OP pharmacy; Abraham Tharyan, representative of Rotary Club, Cochin, and Minu Kurien, representative of Inner Wheel Kochi, were felicitated at the function, it said.

Eight counters have been opened at the pharmacy. A storage area for medicines supplied by the government was also inaugurated on Wednesday. Work to shift the lab sample collection centre from the second floor to the ground floor was also launched on the occasion. Arrangements will be made to collect samples from four patients at a time. Besides, there will be reclining chairs and improved billing facilities at the sample collection centre.

Arrangements have been made to make test results available at the hospital reception centre. Besides, in-patients will be able to get their test results in their respective wards. Hospital superintendent Shahirsha R. and deputy superintendent Asha K. John attended the function.