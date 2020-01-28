Refinery allays public fears over smoke at plant

BPCL Kochi refinery authorities have sought to allay public fears triggered by the appearance of smoke through one of the stacks on Monday afternoon following a switch-over operation at the complex of plants at Chalikkara area.

The refinery authorities said that the switch-over operation was routine and there was no serious issues involved. “There was a slight smoking through the stack” and “action was taken immediately and smoke controlled”, the refinery authorities said.

A member of the Vadavukode-Puthenkurisu panchayat said that the appearance of smoke from the stack from the complex at Chalikkara had triggered panic among the people for a brief while. These incidents had become frequent despite complaints from the local population. However, on Monday people had raised the issue with the refinery authorities, who allayed their fears.