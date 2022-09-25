Reduce number of stray dogs on streets to manageable levels, says Siri Jagan panel

Stray dogs lurk in the Fort Kochi heritage zone. With civic agencies doing little, the fear is rife that the menace will turn away tourists. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Justice S. Siri Jagan Committee has reiterated its suggestion to “reduce the number of stray dogs in the streets to manageable levels” in its status report to the Supreme Court. The apex court had sought the report from the committee early this month while considering the case related to dog bites. The Supreme Court will pass an interim order on the issue on September 28. Though the panel had submitted five recommendations to the top court in 2016, no orders were passed on it, the panel said.

The committee blamed the local bodies for the poor implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which according to it, resulted in the exponential increase in the stray dog population. Even if the ABC programme is implemented straight away, it may take three to four years for the results to show. The dogs subjected to ABC are released back in the same locality. Hence, the number of animals will not be reduced on the streets by implementation of the programme alone and people will continue to suffer stray dog bites. So, the number of stray dogs on the street shall be urgently reduced to a manageable levels, reasoned the panel.

‘Enough dog-catchers’

The panel had cautioned six years ago that people may take law into their hands and start culling dogs, if stray dog population is not reduced to manageable levels. People have now resorted to such steps in some places openly under the leadership of local body authorities and social activists, it pointed out. The report also suggested training and deployment of sufficient number of dog-catchers for all the local bodies to effectively implement the ABC rules.