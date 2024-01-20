Reduce carbon footprint for climate-resilient fisheries, says India at FAO meet

January 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

India has proposed a substantial reduction in carbon footprint as a major step towards climate-resilient fisheries.

The suggestion came up at the first session of the sub-committee on fisheries management under the Committee on Fisheries of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. India’s statement on climate-resilient fisheries was presented at the global body by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Kochi. The Indian delegation was led by J. Balaji, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Carbon dioxide emission per kilogram of fish caught in India’s marine fisheries is 17.7% less than the global average, according to a recent study. India maintained that in terms of climate change the country fell in the medium to high category considering the overall impact by 2050. J. Jayasankar, head of Fishery Resources Assessment, Economics and Extension Division of the CMFRI read out the statement, highlighting India’s proactive stance on tackling climate crisis in the fisheries sector.

The meeting, held virtually at FAO, Rome, was attended by members of the FAO Committee on Fisheries plus a member organisation, representatives from three specialised agencies of the United Nations, observers from other FAO member nations, and observers from inter-governmental and international non-governmental organisations. Apart from the CMFRI, officials of the Department of Fisheries and the Fishery Survey of India were part of the Indian delegation.

Dr. Balaji was elected as the first vice chairperson of the incoming bureau of the sub-committee which serves as a forum for consultation and discussion on fisheries management, associated technical and policy issues, and related work performed by the FAO, said a CMFRI press release.

A big step towards climate-resilient fisheries is harnessing carbon sequestration potential of seaweeds to mitigate climate change impacts. Enhancing natural habitats for improving seaweed resources and expanding seaweed culture systems and enhancing mangrove ecosystems may help lay the path for better carbon sequestration, India’s statement said.

India also urged global and regional bodies to integrate the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change prediction with macro-indicators such as habitat upheaval, resource stress, and market orientation. The integration, India suggested, would enable member nations to incorporate insights into regulations, adaptations, and integrated managerial strategies on a dynamic basis.