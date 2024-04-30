Redevelopment of Vyttila Junction hangs in the balance

April 30, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Uncertainty hangs over the redevelopment of Vyttila Junction in order to end the worsening traffic chaos, with the PWD (NH wing) that built a six-lane flyover over three years ago at what is the biggest junction in Kerala, and other agencies not coming up with any concrete proposal in this regard.

Soon after the flyover was commissioned in early 2021, the PWD had announced the implementation of short -and long-term measures to decongest the ill-planned junction which is used by one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) each day. But little has taken place at the ground level. Apart from motorists, Vyttila Vikasana Samiti, Vyttila Bus Terminal Neighbours’ Association, Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) and many others had been demanding fast-tracking of measures to implement at least short-term measures. They included one to lessen the extent of the medians and the huge roundabout beneath the flyover. Nothing has happened in this regard.

There is also apparently inadequate coordination between the PWD and the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) in this regard. While a high-ranking PWD official said that the KRFB was entrusted with the task to redevelop the junction (as part of its phase two development), sources in KRFB said none has so far informed them of the redevelopment project. “The project has not so far been listed among KRFB projects,” they said.

As per plan, land was to be acquired wherever needed, in order to streamline traffic flow at the junction. In addition, the two-lane Vyttila-Kunnara Park stretch in the Vyttila-Pettah Road owned by PWD (Roads wing) was to be widened to four lane, since all other roads that take off from the junction have four-lane width. “All these remain unfulfilled, with the result that serpentine traffic hold-ups have become the norm at the junction. It is getting worse since vehicles from Chilavannur Bund Road are being diverted through S.A. Road,” said Foji John, Vyttila-based activist.

He sought urgent measures to widen free-left turns on all four sides, and to redirect vehicles through U-turns on NH Bypass, as was done in Palarivattom Junction. “Vehicles from S.A. Road towards Alappuzha could go straight and take the road beside Power House to re-enter NH Bypass on the southern side of the flyover. In addition, the police watch tower must be relocated westward towards S.A. Road. These measures would save considerable time and fuel, apart from lessening air and sound pollution. Already, Vyttila is amongst the most polluted spots in Kochi.”

