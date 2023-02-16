Redevelopment of Ernakulam North railway station gains steam

February 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Topographic survey, soil investigation, utility survey with ground penetrating radar, and drone survey of the project site have been completed as part of the redevelopment of the Ernakulam Town railway station.

The redevelopment work was awarded at a cost of ₹150.2 crore in August 2022. The work is expected to be completed in 36 months. A communication issued by the Southern Railways said it had obtained clearance from the Social Forestry department as part of the redevelopment project.

Dismantling of quarters for construction of multi-level car parking and alternative accommodation for residents of staff quarters have already been completed. Foundation work has begun for the batching plant planned at the Ernakulam marshalling yard.

The station building is proposed to be developed as a ‘green building’ in compliance with standards laid down under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment. The proposed west terminal building will come up in the place of the existing buildings, which will be demolished in three phases.

The three-storey west terminal will accommodate waiting lounges for passengers with facilities such as restaurants, retail outlets, and toilets with dedicated arrival and departure corridors. Other facilities include an air-concourse with sky walk connectivity, a new foot overbridge, and multi-level car parking.