ADVERTISEMENT

Redevelopment of Ernakulam North railway station gains steam

February 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Topographic survey, soil investigation, utility survey with ground penetrating radar, and drone survey of the project site have been completed as part of the redevelopment of the Ernakulam Town railway station.

The redevelopment work was awarded at a cost of ₹150.2 crore in August 2022. The work is expected to be completed in 36 months. A communication issued by the Southern Railways said it had obtained clearance from the Social Forestry department as part of the redevelopment project.

Dismantling of quarters for construction of multi-level car parking and alternative accommodation for residents of staff quarters have already been completed. Foundation work has begun for the batching plant planned at the Ernakulam marshalling yard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The station building is proposed to be developed as a ‘green building’ in compliance with standards laid down under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment. The proposed west terminal building will come up in the place of the existing buildings, which will be demolished in three phases.

The three-storey west terminal will accommodate waiting lounges for passengers with facilities such as restaurants, retail outlets, and toilets with dedicated arrival and departure corridors. Other facilities include an air-concourse with sky walk connectivity, a new foot overbridge, and multi-level car parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US