Redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations: review meeting held

October 07, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The redevelopment works of Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town railway stations for ₹450 crore will be completed by August 2025, Hibi Eden, MP, said, following a review meeting held here on Friday with Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager S.M. Sarma. “Southern Railway has assured that the two stations will be redeveloped to world-class standards in a time-bound manner, for which works began in August 2022. On completion, the twin projects will help Ernakulam get its due share of railway development. Railway officials made a presentation on the progress of works, how the two stations will look and the passenger amenities. I provided them suggestions on how to surmount problems that they faced during the construction and exhorted them to hew out ample space for commuters, since there was acute space paucity in the existing station buildings during Sabarimala and exam seasons and when Kochi hosted sports events, ” Mr. Eden said.

“I also told them of the need to focus on readying amenities on eastern entry to the two stations, since it was convenient for vast number of passengers. The eastern entry to the stations do not even have toilets now. Care must be taken so that the safety and concerns of women, differently abled people, transgenders and feeding mothers are especially taken care of,” he added.

“In ERS, there will be parking space for 165 cars and 120 two-wheelers, two air concourses, an 82-m-long skywalk link to the adjacent metro station, 13 escalators and 22 lifts, apart from an 11-m wide approach road. The ERN station will get multi-level car parking, air concourse, new foot overbridge (FOB) and skywalks from the station to the FOB and metro station.”

Apart from the two stations, Mr. Eden, Mr. Sarma, T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Ernakulam Area Manager of Southern Railway Parimalan also visited the Thripunithura railway station, where a technical team took stock of ₹10.50-crore ongoing re-development works. An FOB/skywalk will be built here for ₹5 crore, which will link the station with the adjacent metro station. Care will also be taken to install adequate lights on the station premises, to extend the roof of the platforms and to modernise the waiting area. Following the inspection, it was decided to improve the platform to help commuters board trains with ease. A pair of lifts too will be installed, while a bigger parking area has been envisaged.

The MP directed Railway officials to ensure the welfare of the technical team and largely migrant workforce engaged in the three station redevelopment works.