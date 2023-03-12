Redevelopment of Ernakulam bus stand: KSRTC banking on budgetary allocation

March 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with flak for the tardy upkeep of the Ernakulam bus stand complex and its slushy premises, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is banking on the ₹20 crore that has been allotted in the State Budget for renovating eight bus depots in Kerala, to redevelop the building.

The KSRTC has been at the receiving end for the past decade for not readying a tangible action plan to set up a passenger-friendly bus stand at the State’s commercial capital, despite a spree of proposals in this regard. One of them was to temporarily relocate the stand to nearby Karikkamury and to construct a bus-depot-cum-commercial-complex on the premises, with private participation. Yet another was to avail Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) funds to build a modern bus stand in place of the existing rundown building. CSML was willing to pool in with funds once its Director Board approved of it.

None of them materialised, even as the Ernakulam bus stand earned the tag of being the worst maintained in the State, and vulnerable to getting inundated during the rains. Making matters worse, a garage that was built on the southern side of the bus stand using ₹2-crore asset development funds of Hibi Eden, MP, had to be abandoned after it developed cracks even before its inauguration. The KSRTC continued dilly-dallying, even as bus depots in neighbouring districts got a makeover. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the construction of a new bus stand at Kothamangalam as recent as a week ago.

Belatedly, the agency has decided to adopt pre-fabrication technology to construct a new bus stand on the premises, as was done in Kottayam using MLA funds. The difference in Ernakulam would be that funds would be sourced from the ₹20-crore budgetary allocation, said KSRTC sources.

“Prior to the construction, the Revenue department ought to publish the value of land at the bus stand and at Vyttila Mobility Hub [VMH] that the KSRTC and VMH Society intended to exchange in order to boost the public transport network in Kochi,” they added.

With a bulk of the 25-acre Vyttila hub premises lying unused, the VMH Society was unable to take up the long-overdue second phase development works of the inter-modal hub. It was in this context that the two agencies decided to exchange land at the two prime locales in the city to bring about a win-win situation for both. While VMH Society will thus get land in the city hub, the KSRTC can route its long-distance buses through Vyttila, considerably lessening commuting time.

Deploring the delay in renovating the KSRTC bus stand premises, Ajith Kumar, general secretary of Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council, said the apathy was continuing, despite all talk of improving public transport. “The KSRTC must learn from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other States on how to build and maintain bus stands. Moreover, the police, the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority must get their act together, so that the Ernakulam bus stand and roads leading to it are safe for travel, since murders and other crimes abound in the locality,” he said.