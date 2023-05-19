Redesigned Sportstar launched in Kochi

May 19, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The redesigned Sportstar magazine was unveiled by Olympian M.D. Valsamma at an event held at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, on Friday.

A host of sports luminaries including Tom Joseph, Arjuna Award winner and former skipper of the national volleyball team, and Alwin Francis, national badminton player, attended.

Recalling her association with the magazine, Ms. Valsamma said she could never forget the joy she experienced after seeing her full-size photograph in Sportstar along with pictures of her training sessions. Sportstar has played a key role in promoting sports and sportspersons across the country, she said.

Mr. Joseph urged budding sports talents, who attended the function, to nurture the dream of having their photographs appearing in Sportstar. Mr. Francis said the magazine had always remained a reference point for him to learn more about various aspects of sports.

Mathew Joseph, CEO, Kerala Super League; Joy T. Antony, Badminton coach, S.A.S. Navas, former IRS official and secretary, Regional Sports Centre, and Rani Navas, table tennis coach, were present on the occasion.