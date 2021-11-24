Red Cross officials accused of swindling money

KOCHI

24 November 2021

A petition has been filed with the Central police accusing the district office bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society of swindling ₹12 lakh from the flood relief aid.

The petition about affairs dating back to 2018 was lodged by Red Cross life member and activist M. Salim. The petitioner accused that the funds received towards flood relief were swindled using forged cheques and documents. Allegation has been raised about the purchase of relief materials as well.

Though letters were written repeatedly flagging the issues, the office bearers neither took them seriously nor responded, the petitioner alleged. He claimed that there were no proper documents for the money spent. The accused didn’t issue the expenditure statement despite the District Collector directing timely settlement of the issue, Mr. Salim alleged.

The petitioner demanded registration of a case under IPC Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating) and 463 (making a false document and punishment for forgery).