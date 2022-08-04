Red alert in Ernakulam; low-lying areas in North Paravur close to Chalakudi River under high alert

The district administration has requested the families in these regions to shift to safer locations, including relief camps opened under the North Paravur taluk limit.

When the fourth sluice of the Peringalkuthu opened by 12 noon. The water level in Chalakudy river is increasing dangerously. | Photo Credit: K. K. Najeeb

The low-lying areas in Puthenvelikkara, Kunnukara, Chendamangalam panchayats have been placed on high alert following the rising water levels in Chalakudi River.

The district administration has requested the families in these regions to shift to safer locations, including relief camps opened under the North Paravur taluk limit. A team led by Deputy Collector (Disaster Management), Tahsildar, North Paravur, and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to monitor the situation. The Indian Met Department has upgraded the weather alert for Ernakulam district from orange category to red category by 12 noon, indicating widespread heavy to very heavy rains.

The water levels in Chalakudi River started going up after a blue alert was declared in Sholayar dam. The blue alert was issued after the water level reached 2,658ft against the full reservoir level of 2,663ft. An alert has been issued in areas nearby the Chalakudi River after the blue alert was declared, according to an official communication.

Ernakulam witnessed incessant heavy showers from Wednesday midnight and continued till Thursday afternoon. The water level in Muvattupuzha River was above the danger level at 1 p. m. The water level at the river gauge station in Kacherithazham was 11.14m against the danger level of 11.01m. All the 15 shutters in Bhoothathankettu barrage have been kept open. The water level in the Periyar River near to the Marthandavarma, Mangalapuzha and Kalady bridges was also showing a rising trend.