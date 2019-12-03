Recyclable plastic waste brings HKS members a tidy income

Recyclable plastic waste is providing an additional income to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) women members in Ernakulam engaged in collection and segregation of waste generated in various local bodies.

About five tonnes of recyclable waste, segregated by members of the HKS units in four local bodies that include Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor, Amballur, and Mulanthuruthy, were collected by agencies supplying plastic scrap to the recycling industry last week.

The HKS unit in Chottanikkara, which comprises 28 members, earned ₹26,000 after they collected and segregated about 2,600 kg of valuable plastic waste from households and establishments in 14 wards under the local body. Members of the HKS at Udayamperoor segregated and transported 1.1 tonnes of plastic scrap while the corresponding figures at Amballur and Mulanthuruthy were 980 kg and 460 kg respectively.

Twin advantage

“The initiative has provided women members of HKS with the twin advantage of being partners in collection and segregation of recyclable waste and earning an additional revenue,” said Sujith Karun, District Coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission.

The government’s Clean Kerala Company is entrusted with the task of collecting segregated plastic from local bodies. It connects local bodies with agencies collecting segregated plastic and facilitates the process of transporting plastic scrap to recycling units.

The agency draws a share of the revenue earned from the sale of plastic to meeting the expenses for vehicle and other related expenses.

The HKS members at Chottanikkara had earned an average of ₹10 for a kg of recyclable plastic. Clean and segregated plastic earns improved rates compared to plastic scrap that fail to match the expectations of the recycling industry.

Plastic scrap earns anywhere between ₹7 and ₹20 as per the value of the segregated materials. Milk covers rated under the first quality earn ₹12 a kg while the rate for items like plastic bottles is ₹15 per kg.

Divided among members

Remya, a member of the HKS at Chottanikkara, said the sale of segregated plastic scrap had helped them improve their monthly earnings in addition to the wages that they received for collection of waste from households and subsequent segregation carried out at the material collection facility operated by the local body. “Five percent of our earnings are kept aside as reserve for meeting an emergency. We divided the ₹26,000 we earned after sale of plastic waste among the members who participated in the segregation process,” she said.